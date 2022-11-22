Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,630 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 0.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. 7,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

