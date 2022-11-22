International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.37

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.37 and last traded at $148.34, with a volume of 22333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

