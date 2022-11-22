International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Berenberg Bank

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 370 ($4.38) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 190 ($2.25) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 144 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.42) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.96) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of IDS opened at GBX 243.70 ($2.88) on Friday. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531.40 ($6.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.78.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

