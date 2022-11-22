InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Critical Contrast

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and CareTrust REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 8.89 $294.97 million $1.67 5.57 CareTrust REIT $192.35 million 9.72 $71.98 million ($0.04) -481.75

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out -2,750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 145.82% 12.13% 7.17% CareTrust REIT -1.87% -0.42% -0.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareTrust REIT 0 4 1 1 2.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.41, suggesting a potential upside of 76.41%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.