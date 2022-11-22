Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

