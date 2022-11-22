Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Claro Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 245.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.50. 1,215,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,884,264. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.