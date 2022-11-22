Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lessened by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.60. 72,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.