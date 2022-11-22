Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 22nd (AAFRF, ABX, AMSSY, ASML, ATD, AUMN, BDRFF, BMO, BNS, CFW)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.54) to GBX 160 ($1.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$29.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)

had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88).

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was given a $0.76 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €93.00 ($94.90) to €98.00 ($100.00).

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$150.00 to C$152.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$156.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$73.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$75.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €7.00 ($7.14) to €9.50 ($9.69).

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) was given a C$4.80 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$164.00 to C$165.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 62 to CHF 64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$7.75 to C$8.50.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$106.00 to C$111.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$115.00.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €220.00 ($224.49) to €240.00 ($244.90).

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.00 ($20.41).

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22).

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$95.00 to C$96.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$100.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was given a C$3.30 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

