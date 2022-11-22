iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is First Interstate Bank’s 8th Largest Position

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 3.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 1.31% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $48,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 165,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,177. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

