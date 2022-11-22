iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,071. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

