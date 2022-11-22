iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $84.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

