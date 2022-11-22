iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $249.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $289.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.61.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

