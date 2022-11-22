iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.6% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. 156,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $119.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

