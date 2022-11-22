ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.97) to GBX 280 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

