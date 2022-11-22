Jack A. Khattar Sells 531 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 531 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $18,590.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,344,875.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 200,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,310. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

