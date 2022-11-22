Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.65 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.21. 14,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,547. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

