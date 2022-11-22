Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0298 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.71 million and $82,243.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,104.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00228843 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02772103 USD and is down -15.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $88,256.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.