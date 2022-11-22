Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 3.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 36,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 112,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.