JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.50.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.