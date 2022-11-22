Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.
Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.