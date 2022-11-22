Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.07 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $106.07 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,557,044,312 coins and its circulating supply is 14,557,053,335 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,543,612,338 with 14,543,622,605.202888 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00698911 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,038,835.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

