Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 277.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 179,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.6 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 24,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,053. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.