Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Popular worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 4,587.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Popular by 216.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Popular by 130.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Popular by 83.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 175,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,878. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

