Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of South Plains Financial worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares in the company, valued at $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,001 shares of company stock worth $1,961,268. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

