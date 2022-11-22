Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 122,525 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 122,525 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $3,686,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 69,898 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $2,103,230.82.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 40 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $238,909.61.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. 1,392,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,242. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

