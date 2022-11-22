Kin (KIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $333,803.82

Kin (KIN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Kin has a total market cap of $21.12 million and $333,803.82 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002487 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009512 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Kin
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
