Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 20,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,937,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $667.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 686,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

