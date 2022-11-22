Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,075 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,374,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 235,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 244,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,139. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.