Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.38 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

