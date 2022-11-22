Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

JD.com Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 175,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,881,275. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.40 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

