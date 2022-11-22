Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

