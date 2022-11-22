Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.24 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.92 and its 200 day moving average is $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.