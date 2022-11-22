Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. 21,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,131. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

