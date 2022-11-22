Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $2.13 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,406 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

FDX stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. 19,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,073. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

