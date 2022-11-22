Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 11,723 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

