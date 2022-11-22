Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,615 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

