Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 641 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.