Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 7,659 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

