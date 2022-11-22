KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $309,044,942.03 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $158,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $521,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

