KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,559.60

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $2,559.60 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09904595 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,871.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

