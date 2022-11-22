Korea Investment CORP Acquires 85,358 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,358 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $154,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,550. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day moving average of $252.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

