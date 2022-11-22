Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,137 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $99,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $1,333,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $262.97. 7,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,353. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

