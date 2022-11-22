Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,994 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of American Tower worth $137,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,757. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.62.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.