Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150,160 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $130,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.6 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 147,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

