Korea Investment CORP Purchases 136,988 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,988 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $235,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $158.04. 128,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. The firm has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.