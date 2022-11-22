Korea Investment CORP Purchases 136,988 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,988 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $235,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $158.04. 128,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. The firm has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.