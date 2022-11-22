Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $589,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 42,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,879,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

