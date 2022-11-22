Korea Investment CORP Sells 149,277 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,277 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola worth $257,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %
Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 213,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,973,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.