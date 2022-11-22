Korea Investment CORP Sells 77,896 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77,896 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $104,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.89. 25,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.29, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $683.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.68.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.