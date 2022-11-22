Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 82,132 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $114,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 121,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

