Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

